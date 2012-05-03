BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Sigma Labs
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 3 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 2.79 billion euros in January from the previous month while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank increased by 16.01 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.
ECB lending to Greek banks fell to 73.37 billion euros ($96.5 billion) at the end of January from 76.16 billion in December, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks had tapped a total of 54.04 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-January. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility. Total ELA funding to banks stood at 38.03 billion in December.
Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the European Central Bank.
ECB funding to Greek lenders had almost doubled in 2010, reaching 97.67 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
Feb 24 U.S. auto sales in February will increase less than 1 percent from a year earlier, even as consumer discounts remain at record levels, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.
* CVI Investments Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Sino-Global Shipping America as of Feb 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: