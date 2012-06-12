ATHENS, June 12 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 16.85 billion euros in April from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank increased by 12.85 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 62.02 billion euros ($77.2 billion) at the end of April from 78.87 billion in March, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 59.23 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-April. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming dependent on the European Central Bank and the national central bank for liquidity.

ECB funding to Greek lenders had almost doubled in 2010, reaching 97.67 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)