UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
ATHENS Oct 11 ECB funding to Greek banks slipped by 0.6 billion euros in September from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank eased by 0.19 billion, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.
ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 30.26 billion euros ($3.90 billion) at the end of September from 30.86 billion in August, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks had tapped a total of 100.64 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-September, down from 100.83 billion in August. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)