FRANKFURT Aug 5 The European Central Bank kept
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for Greek banks unchanged
as expected on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the
decision told Reuters.
Greece, which is negotiating an 86 billion euro ($93.41
billion) bailout from international lenders, has relied on ELA
for months to keep its banks functioning, while also introducing
capital controls and a limit on withdrawals in late June.
ELA is now capped at around 91 billion euros but sources
familiar with the situation said earlier that banks have built
up a liquidity buffer of around 5 billion euros, thanks to
previous ELA increases, tax and tourism inflows, and pension
payments.
Greek ELA will be next be reviewed in two weeks, the source
added.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Francesco Canepa and Frank
Siebelt)