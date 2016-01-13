FRANKFURT Jan 13 Greece needs to show a strong
commitment to its bailout programme before the European Central
Bank can start buying Greek debt as part of its asset purchase
programme, Mario Draghi, the bank's president, said in a letter
on Wednesday.
Draghi added that even if the ECB waived the minimum credit
rating requirement for Greek debt, the timing of possible asset
purchases also depended on a set of additional factors linked to
the programme reviews and would be subject to various purchase
limits.
The Greek central bank earlier said that reinstating the
waiver was on the agenda, raising hopes that Greece could soon
be included in the ECB's quantitative easing programme.
But sources close to the bank earlier said that the waiver
is unlikely until it becomes clear that the first review, due to
start later this month, is heading for success.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)