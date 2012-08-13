* Greek banks migrate funding to local central bank from ECB

* ECB stopped accepting Greek govt bonds as collateral on July 25

ATHENS, Aug 13 Greek lenders turned to their country's central bank for liquidity in July after the European Central Bank stopped accepting Greek government bonds as collateral from July 25, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

The ECB has cut off the banks pending the latest report on Greece by EU and IMF inspectors, stepping up pressure on Athens to adhere to the terms of its bailout programme.

The move effectively forces Greek authorities to take direct responsibility for the country's banks, which are almost entirely dependent on central bank funding, although the ECB would have to support the Bank of Greece if it ran into trouble.

ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 49.67 billion euros in July from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank increased by 44.37 billion euros, according to the data.

Total ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 23.99 billion euros ($29.6 billion) at end-July from 73.66 billion in June.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 106.31 billion euros in ELA assistance from the Greek central bank at the end of July, up from 61.94 billion euros in June. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.

On July 20 the European Central Bank said it would stop accepting as collateral Greek sovereign bonds and other assets backed by the country's government from July 25, and would review the situation once the EU/IMF/ECB troika had completed its visit to Athens.

It said that Greek banks would be able to continue to get funding during this period from the Greek national central bank.

Troika inspectors paused their progress report on Greece's performance in meeting fiscal targets and structural reform benchmarks and will return in early September.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming dependent on the European Central Bank and the national central bank for liquidity.

ECB funding to Greek lenders had almost doubled in 2010, reaching 97.67 billion euros.