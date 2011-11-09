ATHENS Nov 10 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras discussed late
on Wednesday the possibility of former ECB Vice President Lucas
Papademos becoming head of a new coalition government to save
the country from bankruptcy, a government official said on
Thursday.
Papandreou told Samaras he accepted the terms that Papademos
has set to become Greece's new prime minister and urged the
opposition leader to also contact the former ECB official, the
official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
Papademos has made his candidacy for the premiership
conditional on both major political parties signing up to a euro
zone bailout deal and a more flexible duration for his
administration, a government source told Reuters late on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Harry Papachristou)