FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank could reinstate a special exception to accept Greek bonds as collateral in its standard lending operations, if Greece met the conditions required, Germany's ECB member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Weidmann, who was answering questions after a speech, added that it was uncertain whether a recent letter sent by Greece's government explaining its plans met that requirement.

