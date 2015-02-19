(Adds quote)

FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank could start allowing Greek government bonds again in its standard lending operations if Greece's new government meets certain conditions, German ECB board member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

"It's difficult to conclude whether these conditions (to reinstate the bonds) would be met after this letter," Weidmann said in a speech at Frankfurt university, referring to a new request from Athens on Thursday to extend its loan agreement.

The ECB stopped accepting Greek bonds earlier this month as Greece's new government came to power vowing to stop adhering to many of the measures in its bailout programme.

Until then it had given Greek bonds a special exemption so that they could continue to be used by banks in exchange for cheap funding.