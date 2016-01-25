* Greek economy shrank 0.2 pct in 2015, seen contracting in H1

ATHENS Jan 25 Greece's economy will continue to contract in the first half of this year but has the potential to rebound afterwards if the country's first bailout review is speedily concluded, Bank of Greece chief Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.

Stournaras has urged the leftist-led government to implement reforms agreed with the country's lenders, warning that backtracking would entail risks the economy could not withstand.

"At least for the first half of 2016, GDP will remain in negative territory because of the carry over negative impact of 2015," Stournaras said in a speech to the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce.

"In the second half of 2015 and due to the impact of capital controls and the tax burden on households and businesses, it is estimated that economic activity declined, leading to a small 0.2 percent recession for 2015 as a whole," he said.

Stournaras reiterated that a successful review would help restore confidence, improve the banking system's liquidity and further loosen capital controls, paving the way for an economic recovery in the second half of this year.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' ruling coalition, which has a majority of just three seats in parliament, faces tough pension reforms that will test his resolve to carry out measures demanded by the country's official creditors.

Reforming the ailing pension system is a prerequisite for the conclusion of the first review of Greece's 86 billion euro bailout agreed in July last year.

"What is important is for the review to move ahead and to be completed positively. The rest -- such as reinstating the ECB's waiver and the inclusion of Greek bonds in its quantitative easing programme -- will follow," the central banker said.

Tortuous talks with the country's euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund last year as Athens sought unsuccessfully to undo austerity led to a three-week shutdown of banks and the imposition of capital controls.

"The completion of the first review must be finished fast ... because risks in the international economy have increased," Stournaras said, referring to heightened market volatility and the destabilising effect of the oil price collapse for some countries.

He said the high load of non-performing loans burdening Greek banks remains a main challenge for the sector. Its resolution could free up capital that is now trapped in bad loans that are not likely to be repaid. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Catherine Evans)