BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira
SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA
FRANKFURT May 31 Greece's massive debt pile is undermining confidence so European officials need to reach a deal on June 15 to cut it and kick-start the only economy in the euro zone still contracting, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.
"Discussions are ongoing, but in my view it is important that an agreement is reached at the Eurogroup meeting on 15 June," Coeure told a conference.
"Being sufficiently clear on the measures today would help frontload many of the beneficial effects, in particular the rebuilding of confidence of both the international and domestic community in the ability of the Greek economy to return to a path of normality and stability," Coeure said.
He added that only if these measures were sufficiently clear would the ECB consider including Greek debt in its 2.3 trillion euro asset purchase programme.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating implications for sukuk arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk declared unlawful will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely to remain unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they ever are, Fitch Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia compliance typically does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated
Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share