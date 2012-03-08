March 8 Here is a look back at Greece's financial crisis since a deal with the EU and IMF was sealed in 2010.

May 2, 2010 - Prime Minister George Papandreou says he has sealed a bailout deal with the European Union and International Monetary Fund in return for extra budget cuts of 30 billion euros ($39 billion) over three years. The package represents the first rescue of a euro zone member.

May 4/5 - Public sector workers stage a 48-hour nationwide strike. Three people are killed when a bank is set on fire.

May 6 - Greek parliament approves the austerity bill.

May 10 - Global policymakers install an emergency safety net worth about $1 trillion to bolster international financial markets and prevent the crisis from damaging the euro. This includes 440 billion euros in guarantees from euro zone states. EU ministers say the IMF will contribute 250 billion euros.

July 7 - Parliament passes a pension reform in line with the EU/IMF deal, and raises women's retirement age from 60 to 65.

2011:

May 23 - Greece unveils planned privatisations as part of its goal to raise 50 billion euros by 2015 to reduce debts.

June 13 - Greece gets the lowest credit rating in the world after S&P downgrades it by three notches, to CCC from B.

June 17 - Papandreou reshuffles his cabinet, appointing his main party rival Evangelos Venizelos as new finance minister. The new cabinet wins a confidence vote on June 22.

June 29 - Papandreou wins a parliamentary majority in favour of the five-year austerity plan - thus securing new funding.

July 8 - IMF approves disbursement of 3.2 billion euros.

July 21 - Euro zone leaders agree on a second rescue package with an extra 110 billion euros of government money; private sector bondholders will contribute some 50 billion euros by mid-2014.

Oct. 21 - Greece approves more austerity measures, defying violent protests in Athens and a general strike.

Oct. 27 - Euro zone leaders beef up the rescue deal to an estimated 130 billion euros. They persuade private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek bonds - a figure which in subsequent negotiations will rise to 74 percent.

Oct. 31 - In a shock move, Papandreou calls a referendum on the latest bailout without consulting European leaders.

-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tell Papandreou Athens will not receive any more aid until it votes in parliament to meet its commitments to the euro zone.

Nov. 4 - After intense pressure from European leaders, the government confirms it has dropped referendum plans.

Nov. 5 - Papandreou survives a parliamentary confidence vote, avoiding snap elections.

Nov. 6 - Papandreou seals a deal with the opposition to form a coalition to approve the bailout before early elections.

Nov. 10 - Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos is appointed to head a new coalition. He says Greece will implement the bailout deal before calling elections.

Nov. 24 - The IMF welcomes a written pledge from Antonis Samaras, leader of the conservative New Democracy party, backing the bailout deal.

Dec. 6 - Violence breaks out at protests outside parliament in Athens. Some people are wounded and 38 people are arrested.

Dec 7 - The new coalition passes an austerity 2012 budget aimed at cutting the deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP (from what is now projected at nine percent in 2011) and at creating a 2012 surplus before interest payments are taken into account.

2012:

Feb. 6 - An increasingly impatient Merkel tells Greece to hurry up on accepting the terms for the new EU/IMF bailout.

Feb. 9 - After repeated delays and all-night talks with leaders of the Greek coalition parties and EU and IMF inspectors, political leaders finally clinch a deal.

-- Unemployment in Greece rises to 20.9 percent, a new record, as austerity measures choke economic growth. Greece's two major labour unions GSEE and ADEDY call a 48-hour strike.

Feb. 12 - Greek lawmakers endorse a new austerity deal after 10 hours of debate while thousands protest in Athens.

Feb. 15 - Parties in the Papademos government give written undertakings to implement the austerity measures.

-- Venizelos says the cabinet has agreed measures to plug a 325 million euro gap in the 3.3 billion euros of extra budget savings for 2012.

Feb. 20/21 - Euro zone ministers meet in Brussels and after 13 hours of talks, ministers agree the 130 billion euro bailout, and finalise measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of GDP by 2020.

March 7 - A group of banks and funds representing 40.8 percent of Greece's 206 billion euros of outstanding debt say they will take part in Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors, making it likely the deal will pass and clear the way for a bailout package.

-- The EU and IMF made a successful bond swap a pre-condition for final approval of the bailout. EU ministers are to decide on March 9 whether to clear the package.

March 8 - Greece's jobless rate rises to a fresh record of 21 percent in December from 20.9 percent in November, statistics service ELSTAT says.

March 9 - Greece announces results of bond swap offer.