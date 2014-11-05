(Corrects 2013 GDP contraction to 3.9 percent, from previous revised -3.3 percent estimate, due to statistics service error) ATHENS, Nov 5 Greece's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday the economy shrank by 3.9 percent last year, correcting a previous revised estimate for 2013 gross domestic product (GDP) issued in October. Revised data released on Oct. 10 by ELSTAT had shown a 3.3 percent GDP contraction last year. ELSTAT said the correction had arisen because the deflator for gross fixed capital had been "erroneously calculated" in the previous release. In October, ELSTAT had said the GDP revision reflected the use of new and updated data on national accounts, in line with the new European Systems of Accounts (ESA 2010). Greece and its EU/IMF international lenders project the economy will emerge from a six-year recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES 2013 (pvs) 2012 (pvs) GDP (y/y, pct) -3.9* -3.3 -6.6 -7.0 ---------------------------------------------- * corrected figure source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey)