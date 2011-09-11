THESSALONIKI, Greece Sept 11 Greece will announce a new tax on real estate to make up for fiscal slippage and meet this year's deficit target, a government official told Reuters on Sunday.

"There will be a levy on property which will be collected through electricity bills," the official said on condition of anonymity after a informal cabinet meeting held in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Athens is scrambling to meet fiscal targets under a bailout plan agreed with its international lenders to secure continued funding amid renewed talk in European capitals that its will to comply with the plan and stay in the euro bloc may be wavering. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)