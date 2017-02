ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece's economy will stay in recession for a fourth consecutive year in 2012, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

"We must all realise how deep the recession is to understand the divergence from the troika's (EU/IMF/ECB inspectors) projections in May 2011. We must realise ... that there is a cumulative recession over three years which will now become four years," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told parliament. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)