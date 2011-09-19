ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece must implement reforms
agreed under an EU/IMF bailout plan and improve tax collection,
the IMF representative to Greece Bob Traa said on Monday.
"The ball is in the Greek court. Implementation is of the
essence," Traa told an economic conference.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told the same
conference that cutting spending would be a priority of the 2012
budget.
Venizelos and the heads of the EU/IMF inspection team for
Greece are scheduled to hold a conference call later on Monday.
The call will be followed by a cabinet meeting to discuss
specific steps Greece must take to secure further rescue funds.
