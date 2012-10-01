BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
ATHENS Oct 1 Greece will seek to shrink its fiscal deficit to 4.2 percent of national output (GDP) next year from a projected 6.6 percent in 2012, with its economy forecast to contract by 3.8 percent, according to the country's draft budget released on Monday.
The draft budget targets a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of GDP next year with unemployment expected to hit 24.7 percent.
Public debt is projected to reach 179.3 percenty of GDP.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
