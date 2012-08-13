ATHENS, Aug 13 Greece's gross domestic product
GDP) shrank 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of
2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday,
based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates.
The contraction was slightly softer than a 6.5 percent slump
in the first quarter.
Data on a quarterly basis were not provided.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q2 2012 Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -6.2 -6.5 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3
----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT