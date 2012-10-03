ATHENS Oct 3 The European Commission, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund troika expect
Greece's economy to contract by 5 percent next year, more than
the government's 3.8 percent forecast, a senior finance ministry
official said on Wednesday.
"There is disagreement on the macroeconomic scenario, we
project a recession near 4 percent, they (troika) at 5 percent,"
said the official who declined to be named.
He said both sides were still trying to find common ground
on 2.5 billion euros worth of austerity measures to be applied
next year.