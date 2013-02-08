ATHENS Feb 8 Greece projects a smaller budget deficit in 2013 based on an updated 2013-16 fiscal plan released on Friday, which takes into account debt relief measures it agreed with its international lenders in December.

The plan targets a budget deficit of 4.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, smaller than a previous 5.5 percent projection.

Athens also predicted a 3.2 percent primary budget surplus in 2016, smaller than a 4.5 percent previous target.

"The government believes ... that with the emphasis it will place on structural measures and growth initiatives, it will cover the small fiscal adjustment that might result in 2015-16," the plan said.