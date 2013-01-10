BRIEF-Clear Channel Airports renews contract with South Bend International Airport
* Clear channel airports renews contract with south bend international airport to provide digital media program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Jan 10 Greece's economy is expected to shrink by 4.6 percent this year, the Athens-based IOBE think-tank said on Thursday, slightly worse than the recession estimate from the government and the country's international lenders.
"The forecast is slightly worse than the government's prediction of a 4.5 percent GDP decline," the think-tank said in its report.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund bailing out the country expect the economy to contract 4.2 percent in 2013.
* Clear channel airports renews contract with south bend international airport to provide digital media program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed a plan by Republican U.S. lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but influential conservative groups came out strongly against it, complicating the proposal's prospects for passage in Congress.