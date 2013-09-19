ATHENS, Sept 19 The Greek economy was heading
towards recovery, the country's finance minister said on
Thursday, citing government estimates according to which the
economy expanded in the second quarter.
"Based on available evidence, the economy expanded in the
second quarter compared with the first quarter, at least for the
first time since the start of the crisis, according to
seasonally adjusted data," Stournaras said in a conference
speech.
"For the first time, we are estimating that GDP expanded
quarter-on-quarter," he said.
Greece's statistics agency does not report seasonally
adjusted quarter-on-quarter GDP data. According to seasonally
unadjusted data it published earlier this month, the Greek
economy contracted by 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter.
Stournaras, however, stopped short of saying that the
country was already out of its six-year recession.
"Indicators are showing a trend in the Greek economy,
towards a smaller recession and slowly towards recovery," he
said.
Speaking to Reuters earlier on Thursday, Stournaras
confirmed that he expects the Greek economy to shrink by about
3.8 percent in the full year, less than a previously estimated
4.2 percent contraction.