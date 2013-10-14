ATHENS Oct 14 Greece's economy is expected to
shrink by 4.1 to 4.2 percent this year, the Athens-based IOBE
think tank said on Monday, revising a previous July forecast
which saw a recession as deep as 5.0 percent.
The think tank's new projections are more in line with
estimates by the country's international lenders.
The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund
bailing out Athens expect its 183-billion euro economy will
contract by 4.0 percent this year, its sixth straight year of
decline.
"The Greek economy is very close to a stabilisation point,"
IOBE said in its quarterly report. "The twin deficits which
reflected its chronic pathology are approaching a balanced
level, and the six-year recession seems to be gradually reaching
its end."
IOBE projected the country's unemployment rate will average
out at 27.5 percent this year, revising down a previous 28.3
percent forecast.