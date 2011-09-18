* Greek PM chairs cabinet on more austerity measures
* EU/IMF inspectors to discuss progress on Monday
* Conservative opposition says economic plan not working
By George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 18 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou chairs a cabinet meeting on Sunday to decide on more
austerity measures to secure continued funding under an
international bailout.
EU and IMF inspectors are holding a conference call with
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Monday to hear what
measures Greece will take to plug this year's shortfall in the
budget before they release an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) loan
tranche it needs by October before it runs out of money.
Papandreou cancelled a planned visit to the United States on
Saturday to deal with the deepening crisis at home as euro zone
partners made clear further funding for the debt-ridden country
would hinge on adhering to agreed fiscal targets.
"The meeting is set to examine measures from public sector
layoffs to more pension cuts," said a government official on
condition of anonymity.
Last week, the government blamed the shortfall on a
deeper-than-expected recession and decided to put a new tax on
real estate in the hope of collecting about 2 billion euros
annually.
But international inspectors, known as the troika, expressed
doubts this one-off tax measure would work and demanded more
details on how the government hoped to catch up this year and
the next.
"The troika thinks the recently announced property levy will
not suffice to plug the budget hole and is pressing for measures
on the spending side -- cuts in public sector wages and
employment," said a second government official who asked not to
be named.
The conservative New Democracy opposition has criticised the
government for overtaxing the economy and driving it into a tail
spin.
Its leader, Antonis Samaras, called for snap elections on
Saturday saying the policy mix was wrong and was not yielding
any results despite peoples' sacrifices.
"A renegotiation with our lenders to restart the economy is
a condition to get out of this crisis," Samaras told a news
conference on Sunday.
International lenders are also concerned with the lack of
political consensus in Greece on the measures needed to emerge
from the crisis.
The conservatives have been buoyed by growing public
discontent after two years of austerity measures and are
proposing tax cuts and growth boosting measures instead.
Papandreou's socialists have a majority in parliament but
political analysts say internal dissent and public unrest, such
as strikes and violent protests, may force snap elections.
Lenders have long warned against one-off measures and more
taxes as a way out of the crisis shaking the euro.
They have asked for urgent reforms and privatisations to
make the economy more competitive and a reduction in the bloated
public sector.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Writing by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Elizabeth Piper)