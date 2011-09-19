* IMF adds to pressure on Greece to deliver on reforms
* Ball is in Greece's court, says IMF's Traa
* Greek finmin confident Athens will qualify for rescue
tranche
* Greek official says closer to deal on next aid tranche
(Adds conclusion of conference call, talks to resume on
Tuesday)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece hopes to clinch a deal
with its lenders on Tuesday for continued aid funding, an
official said, after it pledged to take on as much austerity as
needed to avoid a default that could trigger deeper turmoil on
already shaky global markets.
EU finance ministers expressed doubt over the weekend that
Greece could meet its obligations and the International Monetary
Fund warned Athens to implement agreed reforms or miss an 8
billion euro ($11 billion) aid tranche slated for October vital
to keeping state finances afloat.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the country
would do what was necessary to get the aid but would not allow
itself to be a scapegoat for euro zone policymakers who had
failed to deal with the region's debt woes.
He held a phone call with members of the so-called "troika"
of IMF, European Union, and European Central Bank officials late
on Monday.
A Greek finance ministry official indicated the two sides
had come closer to an agreement but more details were needed
from Athens.
"The climate was better than we expected," the official
said, on condition of anonymity. "We are close to a deal and we
hope to conclude tomorrow. The government will make an
announcement most likely on Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting."
Earlier in the day, the IMF's representative in
Greece, Bob Traa, made clear that patience among Greece's
international lenders was running out.
"The ball is in the Greek court. Implementation is of the
essence," Traa told an economic conference.
Asked if Greece will get the sixth aid tranche, Traa said:
"That's what we are working on ... We are making progress but it
would not be correct for me to speculate on this ... I don't
have a crystal ball but we are working 24/7 to get it done."
His comments added to pressure for action on promised
measures such as further cuts to state salaries and pensions,
firing public servants and shutting inefficient state
organisations.
IMF inspectors were due to return to Athens this month but
decided on Monday's call instead after the euro zone finance
ministers failed to get closer to a broader solution to the
crisis shocking both the common currency and global markets.
That coincided with the dramatic cancellation of Prime
Minister George Papandreou's trip to the United States on
Saturday to deal with the issue, which prompted fresh talk of a
possible default and snap elections.
Officials have strongly denied both, but the worries caused
world stocks to snap a four-day rally and pushed the euro weaker
until the finance ministry official's statement helped them to
recover some of the losses.
MORE CUTS FOR MORE FUNDS
Greece's Finance Ministry said the call with the troika was
"productive and substantive" and talks would resume in another
call late on Tuesday after experts in Athens studied the data.
On Sunday, Venizelos said Greece needed to make major
decisions now to avoid bankruptcy and stay in the euro zone.
"It is very crucial that Greece protects itself in such
tense conditions. We should not allow ourselves to become the
scapegoat or the easy excuse that will be used by European and
international institutions in order to hide their inability to
manage the crisis," he said.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, he expressed
confidence Athens would qualify for the October aid tranche.
"We have the will, the determination and the commitment to
implement all that is needed to meet our obligations vis-a-vis
our partners who are also our lenders," he said.
The minister also said cutting spending would be a priority
of the 2012 budget and predicted the economy would shrink at a
worse-than-expected pace of 5.5 percent this year.
Greek media published a list of 15 measures on Monday they
said the troika were asking Athens to take immediately. Finance
Ministry officials said the list was compiled internally and
included steps agreed with lenders in July.
"The troika does not give us lists. It wants us to meet
fiscal targets and asks us to spell out how we will do it," said
a government official on condition of anonymity.
CRUNCH TIME
Analysts say it is crunch time for Greece, which must face
up to the fact that unless it does what its lenders say, it may
be unable to pay next month's salaries and pensions and other
state expenses.
"There was a big list in the medium-term fiscal plan but
they need to be actually implemented and the deficit has to come
down. Otherwise the next tranche could be withheld until the
government does it, even after December, so there could be some
disorderly default," said Citigroup's Giada Giani.
The measures have met resistance, not only from an austerity
weary public taking to the streets but also from labour unions
and even from within the ruling Socialist party.
"You are annihilating us," the Greek retail association ESEE
told the government in a statement. "You are leading the Greek
middle class to full annihilation. Stop now."
ESEE said it would challenge in court a new property tax
slapped on households on Sept. 11 through electricity bills to
plug a 2 billion euro budget hole this year.
EU officials, who have long warned against one-off taxes
that stifle the economy, expressed doubts the tax would rake in
the funds targeted in the face of public resistance and asked
the government to take other steps, Greek officials said.
"They doubt this tax will raise even 1 billion euros," a
government official said. "They want more measures to make sure
we get that and a little more to be on the safe side."
