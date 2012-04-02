ATHENS, April 2 Greece's economy will shrink 5
percent this year and unemployment will hit 20 percent,
hampering efforts to meet fiscal targets, the country's most
prestigious think tank (IOBE) said in its quarterly review on
Monday.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research
projection is more pessimistic than EU Commission and
International Monetary Fund estimates that see a GDP contraction
of 4.7 to 4.8 percent this year as the debt crisis continues to
ravage the economy.
Greece is set to apply more fiscal austerity to shore up its
finances as part of a new rescue package it agreed recently with
its euro zone partners and the IMF to avert a chaotic default.
Economic recovery is not expected before 2014.
"We believe recession will be quite intense this year as
well," IOBE head Yannis Stournaras told reporters, urging a
faster pace of privatisations to attract foreign investment.
The report said inflation will ease to levels below 1
percent from 3.1 percent last year as demand continues to
weaken. It saw unemployment rising further, to 20 percent from a
record 17.3 percent in 2011.
