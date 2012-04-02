(Adds details, background)
* GDP to shrink 5 pct in 2012
* Unemployment seen at 20 pct
* Inflation to slow further, seen below 1 pct
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 2 Greece's most influential think
tank projected the economy would contract by 5 percent this
year, taking a more pessimistic view than the European
Commission and the IMF and casting a cloud over government
efforts to meet fiscal targets.
Athens is set to apply more fiscal austerity to shore up its
finances as part of a new rescue package it agreed recently with
its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to
avert a chaotic default. Its continued funding will hinge on
meeting targets.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)
also projected a further rise in unemployment to 20 percent this
year, topping a record 17.3 percent in 2011 as the debt crisis
continues to take a toll.
"It's important to exit the recession and get the economy
back on a growth path," IOBE head Yannis Stournaras told
reporters, urging a faster pace of privatisations to attract
foreign investment.
IOBE's growth outlook is more bleak than projections by the
EU Commission and the IMF which see the 215 billion euro economy
contracting 4.7 to 4.8 percent respectively.
Rising joblessness is hurting consumer confidence and
overall business expectations with another sharp drop in private
consumption expected this year, deeper than last year's 7.1
percent slump.
Taking a critical view on the policy mix pursued so far, the
think tank said the government had cut investment spending too
sharply, steps to boost competition in markets were inadequate
and the pace of privatisations proved too slow.
Reforms to improve economic competitiveness, a main policy
objective to return Greece to sustainable growth, must be
applied in all markets and closed professions, which could
generate long-term benefits estimated at 17 percent of GDP.
"The privatisations programme can become a growth lever,
perhaps the most important one by attracting foreign
investments," Stournaras said.
Looking at exports, the tailwind that boosted Greek exports
last year will likely wane as economic activity in the European
Union bloc of 27 economies is expected to weaken.
The quarterly report forecast that inflation would slow
further to below 1 percent this year from 3.1 percent in 2011 as
demand continues to weaken.
