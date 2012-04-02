* GDP to shrink 5 pct in 2012
* Unemployment seen at 20 pct
* Inflation to slow further, seen below 1 pct
* European Lib Dem group puts forward plan for tax cuts,
growth fund
(Adds PMI data, Liberal Democrats' plan to exit crisis)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 2 Greece's most influential think
tank projected the economy would contract by 5 percent this
year, taking a more pessimistic view than the country's
international lenders and casting a cloud over government
efforts to meet fiscal targets.
Athens is set to apply more fiscal austerity to shore up its
finances as part of a new rescue package it agreed recently with
its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to
avert a chaotic default. Its continued funding will hinge on
meeting targets.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)
projected Greek unemployment would rise further to 20 percent
this year, topping last year's record 17.3 percent as the debt
crisis leads to yet more job cuts.
Fresh data released on Monday provided further evidence of
the economy's malaise, with a leading indicator of business
conditions in manufacturing showing no let-up in the sector's
decline.
Production and new orders fell sharply in March forcing
firms to shed more workers.
In Athens to present an alternative way out of the slump,
Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium who
currently heads the European alliance of Liberal Democrats, said
Greece should cut taxes and launch a growth-enhancement fund to
break the vicious circle.
"What is needed is a radical change from the old system. The
two main parties have so far only contributed to postponing the
necessary reforms and largely contributed over the years to the
desperate situation Greece currently finds itself in," he said.
Greece is headed for snap elections on May 6, with the
ratings of the two parties supporting the current coalition
government hammered by painful austerity policies.
The plan presented by Verhofstadt calls for a lighter tax
burden on small business and for using part of the country's
privatisation proceeds to fund a proposed growth fund, as well
as for modernising public administration by tapping Greece's
experts currently employed by EU bodies.
"The problem is not the private sector but the public sector
and the fact that many professions remain closed. Greece will
not exit the crisis by asking its people for more and more
sacrifices imposing more cuts in pay and pensions," Verhofstadt
said.
COMPETITIVENESS KEY
IOBE's outlook on growth is more bleak than projections by
the EU Commission and the IMF which see the 215 billion euro
economy contracting 4.7 to 4.8 percent respectively.
Rising joblessness is hurting consumer confidence and
overall business expectations with another sharp drop in private
consumption expected this year, deeper than last year's 7.1
percent slump.
Taking a critical view on the policy mix pursued so far, the
think tank said the government had cut investment spending too
sharply, steps to boost competition in markets were inadequate
and the pace of privatisations proved too slow.
Reforms to improve economic competitiveness, a main policy
objective to return Greece to sustainable growth, must be
applied in all markets and closed professions, which could
generate long-term benefits estimated at 17 percent of GDP.
"The privatisations programme can become a growth lever,
perhaps the most important one by attracting foreign
investments," IOBE head Yannis Stournaras said.
Looking at exports, the tailwind that boosted Greek exports
last year will likely wane as economic activity in the European
Union bloc of 27 economies is expected to weaken.
The quarterly report forecast that inflation would slow
further to below 1 percent this year from 3.1 percent in 2011 as
demand continues to weaken.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Hugh Lawson)