(Adds details)

ATHENS Aug 7 Greek consumer prices fell 1.3 percent in July as a decline in housing and apparel costs caused deflation to accelerate from June's reading, data showed on Friday.

The EU-harmonised deflation rate followed a 1.1 percent fall in June. It was a bigger decline than the 1.2 percent drop analysts polled by Reuters had projected.

July's reading brought the Greece's EU-harmonised average deflation rate in the last 12 months to 1.6 percent, the statistics office said.

Housing, apparel and footwear, consumer durables and medical costs were the main items in the consumer basket driving prices lower in July.

"We expect deflation to persist in the foreseeable future due to the significant slack in the economy and weakened demand," said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.

The headline rate showed a 2.2 percent fall in prices year-on-year in July, with the annual pace of deflation unchanged from the previous month. Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.3 percent in 2014 compared with a year earlier.

For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been hit by 29 months of deflation as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession put downward pressure on prices. It reached its deepest level in November 2013, when consumer prices dropped 2.9 percent year-on-year decline.

And expectations are that conditions will worsen. Greece's economic sentiment fell to its lowest in almost three years in July, hurt by banking restrictions and political uncertainty, a monthly report by the think tank IOBE showed this week.

Inflation in the euro zone softened in June as energy costs weakened and price rises of food and services eased after a spike in May.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose by 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, easing from 0.3 percent in May, according to EU statistics office Eurostat. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN CPI y/y -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 -2.1 -2.2 -2.8 EU-harmonised -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8 -1.9 -1.9 -2.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)