NEW YORK, Sept 20 Greek Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis said on Tuesday that fiscal adjustments made since revealing its toxic combination of debt and deficits two years ago were being undermined by common misperceptions.

"Basically because some negative stereotypes were developed, circulated, that made it extremely difficult for a very successful, very proud people to move to the path of recovery as fast as we would have liked," Lambrinidis said in a speech to the Foreign Policy Association. (Editing by Peter Cooney)