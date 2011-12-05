ATHENS, Dec 5 The economic mood in Greece
remained close to its most pessimistic ever in November, despite
a small uptick in the economic climate index, a survey showed on
Monday as the government debates next year's budget aiming at a
primary surplus.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research
(IOBE)said its index -- based on consumer confidence gauges and
sub-indexes for business expectations in industry, construction,
retail trade and services -- edged higher to 68.6 from 67.5
points in October. The worst reading was in March 2009.
But apart from a small improvement in consumer confidence,
readings on all other sectors of the economy worsened.
"The seeming stabilisation of the political landscape with
the formation of a new unity government may lead to some
improvement. But with the international environment worsening,
it will take convincing policies to remove part of the
uncertainties," IOBE said.
With unemployment rising and wages squeezed by higher taxes,
Greek consumers remain markedly more pessimistic than other
Europeans, it said.
All sectors of the economy fared worse than in October, with
82 percent of Greeks expecting their economic situation to
worsen further in the coming 12 months.
Greece has taken additional austerity measures to make up
for slippage on its budget targets set by its foreign lenders to
secure continued funding and avoid default.
Its economy, which accounts for about 2.5 percent of the
euro zone, is in the fourth straight year of recession,
projected to slump by more than 5.5 percent this year and
contract further in 2012.
Unemployment climbed to a record high of 18.4 percent in
August and may rise further.
The uptick in Greece's overall economic sentiment compares
with a slight drop in IOBE's euro zone reading in November. The
17-nation bloc's economic sentiment index slipped to 93.7 points
from 94.8 in October.
IOBE provided the following data:
****************************************************************
YR AVERAGE
NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY 2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT 68.6 67.5 70.6 73.7 70.9 70.0 74.0 75.1
-industrial 72.6 74.0 76.2 81.0 77.5 76.2 78.1 75.8
-services 56.5 62.1 66.8 69.1 65.4 64.0 61.9 63.6
-retail trade 59.7 62.8 57.1 57.2 56.9 55.0 52.9 59.2
-construction 37.1 40.6 44.3 33.7 28.8 29.9 36.4 47.4
-consumer -82.3 -83.8 -73.6 -71.2 -77 -75 -69 -64
--------------------------------------------------------------
* source: IOBE
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Stephen Nisbet)