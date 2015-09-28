ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece will scrap reduced value
added tax (VAT) rates on Oct. 1 on six islands which are very
popular with tourists, as agreed with its international lenders,
the finance ministry said on Monday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who was re-elected on Sept.
20, has promised to streamline the VAT system as part of
Greece's third bailout agreement.
Plans to increase VAT on Greek islands prompted fierce
criticism from businesses and met with resistance by the junior
coalition party, the Independent Greeks, over the summer.
But the newly re-elected government must implement the
measure to successfully conclude its first bailout review and
get more EU/IMF funds.
"It is clear that this development is a political necessity
(and not a choice) which derives from the agreement with the
insitutions, and is a basic step to proceed with the review and
the following steps," the finance ministry said in a statement.
From Thursday, the three VAT rates of 6, 13 and 23 percent
will apply on Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Naxos, Paros and
Skiathos, as in the rest of the country, the ministry said.
More islands are expected to enter the new scheme in June
2016 and in 2017.
The ministry said that the VAT hikes will be reviewed in
2016, if Greece exceeds its revenue targets from tackling tax
evasion and that the government will take measures to mitigate
the impact of the increases on residents.
Tourism is the Greek economy's mainstay and revenues are
expected to hit a record high this year.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Louise Ireland)