ATHENS Greece's economy contracted about 0.5 percent last year, less than previously expected, and will likely stay in recession this year without a strong surge in investment, the country's influential think tank IOBE said in a quarterly report on Thursday.
"The recession in 2015 is projected at around 0.5 percent, smaller than initially estimated when the economy entered a phase of capital controls," the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research said in the report.
IOBE's previous forecasts in October had projected a 1.5 to 2.0 recession in 2015.
The milder contraction last year was attributed to strong tourism with cheaper energy costs and a weaker euro helping out on the balance of payments front.
But investment remains a weak spot that will keep the 173 billion euro economy in recession this year as well. IOBE expects the economy's contraction this year will be a bit bigger compared to 2015.
"The weak link in the national output equation, once again will be investment. Growth cannot come before conditions are created for a strong investment wave," IOBE said.
