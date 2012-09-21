ATHENS, Sept 21 The head of Greece's tourist industry group said on Friday that an expected slide in tourist revenues this year would be less severe than expected.

Andreas Andreadis, head of SETE, told Reuters revenues would drop around 5 percent this year compared with a June forecast of 15 percent because the election of a stable government and an easing of social tensions.

Tourism revenues are expected to drop slightly from 10.5 billion euros in 2011 to just over 10 billion euros, while arrivals are expected to reach 16 million this year from a record high of 16.5 million last year, he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)