ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's parliament on Wednesday passed legislation to expand the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rendering the euro zone's bailout fund more flexible.

The 300-seat house approved the legislation in principle and is set to rubber stamp it with a vote by article in the coming days, to put the law into effect.

The EFSF changes increase the resue fund's effective lending capacity to 440 billion euros and allow it to lend governments money to recapitalise their banks.

They also permit the fund to provide precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds.

The EFSF's new powers need to be approved by all of the euro zone's 17 member states to enter into force. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)