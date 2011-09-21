(Adds details, background)
* Greek parliament approves EFSF expanded role
* Lawmakers vote 183-to-38 in favour
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's parliament passed a law
on Wednesday to expand the powers of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), which render the euro zone's bailout
fund more flexible.
The 300-seat house approved the legislation in principle and
is set to rubber stamp it with a vote article-by-article in the
coming days to put the law into effect.
The EFSF increase the rescue fund's effective lending
capacity to 440 billion euros ($603 billion) and allow it to
lend euro zone governments money to recapitalise their banks.
The fund is also empowered to provide precautionary loans to
countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign
bonds.
The bill was approved by 183 of the house's 300 seats, with
38 voting against and the rest not casting ballots. Deputies of
the main conservative opposition voted in favour.
The EFSF's new powers need to be approved by all of the euro
zone's 17 member states to enter into force.
Under its current structure, the EFSF issues bonds
guaranteed by euro zone member states to raise funds from the
debt market that it then uses to lend to those receiving
financial aid.
Roughly 140 billion euros of its capital has already been
committed to Portugal and Ireland or earmarked for a likely
second bailout programme for Greece, meaning that its capacity
already has a fairly limited threshold.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)