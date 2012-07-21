* Greece, EU's lending arm agree to fund small firms
* 1.44 bln euros will be made available over 3 years
ATHENS, July 21 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) will provide 1.44 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in loans
to struggling Greek firms, providing a stimulus to the
debt-laden country's ailing economy, Greece's finance ministry
said on Saturday.
With Greek banks dependent on ECB cash to survive and
reluctant to finance any but the biggest companies, Athens and
the European Union have been pushing the EIB, the EU's long-term
investment arm, to step into the breach.
But the EIB hesitated for months, worried about getting too
exposed to Greece -- which has not yet escaped the risk of a
chaotic default that might force it to abandon the euro. EIB
financing for Greek projects had dried up to a mere 10 million
euros this year, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told
reporters after meeting EIB chief Werner Hoyer.
"The EIB will re-activate its engagement in Greece as soon
as possible," Stournaras said. "It seems there can also be good
news in this country," said Greek Development Minister Costis
Hatzidakis who also took part in the meeting.
Athens is desperately looking for ways to kick-start its
stricken economy, now in its fifth year of recession. Austerity
measures associated with two EU/IMF-led bailouts over the past
two years have plunged the economy into its longest and deepest
slump since World War Two.
Gross domestic product shrank by a postwar record 6.9
percent last year, with investment slumping by about 20 percent.
The economy is expected to contract by a fifth in 2008-2012.
The EIB will disburse the loans over the next three years to
small and medium-sized enterprises, using Greek banks as
intermediaries. The EIB will also help Greece push ahead with
road construction, foreign investment and privatisation
projects, Hatzidakis said without giving details.
The EIB gets top-notch terms when it taps capital markets to
raise funds thanks to its triple-A rating. In recent years, it
has provided more than 700 million euros in financing to large
Greek energy companies.
As a way to help boost Greek growth, the European Union has
already increased its share of financing in certain EU
co-financed projects. It has also said it would help Athens cut
red tape to make more efficient use of EU funds earmarked for
it.
Greece is entitled to a total 20 billion euros in so-called
EU structural funds for the period 2007-2013. But it has only
used about 8 billion euros so far -- partly because of red tape
and partly because it could not provide adequate funds to match
EU grants for certain projects.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by William Hardy)