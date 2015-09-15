ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece's top administrative
court postponed until after Sunday's national election a
decision over a disputed goldmine project in the northeast of
the country run by Canada's Eldorado Gold, court
officials said on Tuesday.
Greece's former leftist government last month halted the $1
billion project in Halkidiki, one of the biggest foreign
investments in the country, arguing that the company had
violated environmental safety guidelines.
Eldorado's subsidiary in Greece, Hellas Gold, and its trade
unions appealed to the Council of State, asking for the energy
ministry's decision to be suspended until a final ruling was
issued.
They hoped this could happen as soon as on Tuesday.
The court will discuss whether to cancel the ministerial
decision to recall Eldorado's permit on Oct. 2, the officials
said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)