LONDON Jan 25 British Prime Minister David
Cameron warned on Sunday that the Greek election would raise
economic uncertainty across Europe, saying it meant his country
had to stick to his plan for Britain's own economy.
"The Greek election will increase economic uncertainty
across Europe. That's why the UK must stick to our plan,
delivering security at home," Cameron said on his official
Twitter feed.
Cameron made his comments after Greece's left-wing Syriza
appeared on course to trounce the ruling conservatives in
Sunday's snap election, setting up a possible confrontation with
international creditors.
