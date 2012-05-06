DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS May 6 Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Sunday he was ready to try to form a "national salvation" government and appealed to pro-European parties to join him.
"We are ready to assume the responsibility of forming a national salvation government with two aims - to see Greece remain in the euro zone and to tweak the bailout policies in order to have growth and bring relief to Greek society," he said in his first comments since polls closed.
Samaras's New Democracy party is leading in Greece's general election but early results show it will struggle to renew its pro-bailout coalition with Socialist rival PASOK as both parties were hammered by voters for backing austerity policies. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Mike Peacock)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.