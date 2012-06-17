(Updates partial results, adds May 6 vote)

ATHENS, June 18 Greece's conservative New Democracy party held a 2.9 point lead in Sunday's vote after 97 percent of the ballots were counted, the country's interior ministry said.

New Democracy had 29.7 percent of the vote, while the radical leftist SYRIZA party was running second with 26.9 percent.

The result allows a pro-bailout majority in the country's 300-seat parliament.

The election could determine whether Greece is pushed to bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA party placed first.

Here are the election results:

Party ND SYRIZA PASOK I.Greeks Golden Dem. KKE

Dawn Left

% 29.7 26.9 12.3 7.5 6.9 6.2 4.5

Seats 129 71 33 20 18 17 12

Here are the May 6 election results:

% 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 7.0 6.1 8.5

*ND: New Democracy (Conservatives) *SYRIZA: Radical Left Coalition *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *KKE: Greek Communist Party *G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) *Dem.Left: Democratic Left (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Greg Roumeliotis, editing by Mike Peacock)