ATHENS, June 18 Greece's conservative New
Democracy won Greece's election with a 2.8 point lead over their
anti-bailout leftist rivals, the country's interior ministry
said on Monday after almost all of the votes were counted.
With 99.95 percent of the vote counted, support for New
Democracy stood at 29.7 percent while the radical leftist SYRIZA
party was running second with 26.9 percent.
The result allows a pro-bailout majority in the country's
300-seat parliament. New Democracy won 129 seats while the
Socialist PASOK, another party supporting the bailout won 33.
The Democratic Left, a moderate leftist party that said it would
participate in coalition talks won 6.3 percent.
The election could determine whether Greece is pushed to
bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario
policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA
party placed first.
Here are the election results:
Party ND SYRIZA PASOK I.Greeks Golden Dem. KKE
Dawn Left
% 29.7 26.9 12.3 7.5 6.9 6.3 4.5
Seats 129 71 33 20 18 17 12
Below are the results of Greece's previous, inconclusive
election on May 6:
ND SYRIZA PASOK I.Greeks Golden Dem. KKE
Dawn Left
% 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 7.0 6.1 8.5
*ND: New Democracy (Conservatives)
*SYRIZA: Radical Left Coalition
*PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement
*I.Greeks: Independent Greeks
*KKE: Greek Communist Party
*G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist)
*Dem.Left: Democratic Left
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)