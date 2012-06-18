(Repeats headline)

ATHENS, June 18 Greece's conservative New Democracy won Greece's election with a 2.8 point lead over their anti-bailout leftist rivals, the country's interior ministry said on Monday after almost all of the votes were counted.

With 99.95 percent of the vote counted, support for New Democracy stood at 29.7 percent while the radical leftist SYRIZA party was running second with 26.9 percent.

The result allows a pro-bailout majority in the country's 300-seat parliament. New Democracy won 129 seats while the Socialist PASOK, another party supporting the bailout won 33. The Democratic Left, a moderate leftist party that said it would participate in coalition talks won 6.3 percent.

The election could determine whether Greece is pushed to bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA party placed first.

Here are the election results:

Party ND SYRIZA PASOK I.Greeks Golden Dem. KKE

Dawn Left

% 29.7 26.9 12.3 7.5 6.9 6.3 4.5

Seats 129 71 33 20 18 17 12

Below are the results of Greece's previous, inconclusive election on May 6:

ND SYRIZA PASOK I.Greeks Golden Dem. KKE

Dawn Left

% 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 7.0 6.1 8.5

*ND: New Democracy (Conservatives) *SYRIZA: Radical Left Coalition *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *KKE: Greek Communist Party *G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) *Dem.Left: Democratic Left (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)