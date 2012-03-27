ATHENS, March 27 Greece will likely hold a snap general election on May 6, a government official said on Tuesday.

"No decision has been taken yet but May 6 is a very probable date for the elections," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters. There was no official confirmation of the election date.

Lucas Papademos' technocrat coalition government was formed in November with a brief mandate to complete talks on a new EU/IMF bailout and then hold parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Heinrich)