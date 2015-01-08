ATHENS Jan 8 The European Central Bank wants
Greece's new government to soon reach an agreement with its
European partners to enable the country's banks to continue to
have access to funding, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on
Thursday.
"The ECB sent clear and stern messages to Athens yesterday
through Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras asking for an
agreement with European partners soon after the election so that
liquidity access to banks can continue," the paper said.
ECB funding to Greek banks rose 2.3 percent to 44.85 billion
euros in November. Banks have reduced their exposure but still
depend on ECB funding for liquidity.
Citing the country's central banker, the paper said the ECB
will maintain its funding access to the nation's lenders as long
as Athens remains under a bailout programme and continues to
meet its obligations.
"As regards the upcoming election, the ECB is not taking any
side but wants whatever government emerges to be formed soon and
complete negotiations with the (EU/IMF/ECB) troika so that there
is agreement on the day after," Kathimerini said.
The paper said business and household deposits dropped by
about 2.5 billion euros in December, according to estimates by
bankers who do not see the situation as a cause for concern.
