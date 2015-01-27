BERLIN Jan 27 Chancellor Angela Merkel sent a
telegram of congratulations to Greece's new prime minister
Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, saying she wished him strength and
success in a difficult position after his election victory on
Sunday.
Merkel, whose government has insisted Athens fulfil its
austerity pledges, also said she hoped she could "further
deepen" the good relations between Germany and Greece, according
to the telegram released by Merkel's office on Tuesday morning.
"You're taking over your office in a difficult time in which
you face a great responsibility," Merkel wrote. "I hope to be
able to firm up and deepen with you the traditionally good and
deep friendship between our peoples.
"I wish you lots of strength and success in your future work
as prime minister," added Merkel, who is seen by many in Greece
as a principle cause of their austerity-induced suffering.
The influential Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung noted on
Tuesday that Merkel had not had yet congratulated Tsipras, who
was sworn in on Monday as the leader of a new hardline,
anti-bailout government that wants to face down international
lenders.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)