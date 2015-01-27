BERLIN Jan 27 Chancellor Angela Merkel sent a telegram of congratulations to Greece's new prime minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, saying she wished him strength and success in a difficult position after his election victory on Sunday.

Merkel, whose government has insisted Athens fulfil its austerity pledges, also said she hoped she could "further deepen" the good relations between Germany and Greece, according to the telegram released by Merkel's office on Tuesday morning.

"You're taking over your office in a difficult time in which you face a great responsibility," Merkel wrote. "I hope to be able to firm up and deepen with you the traditionally good and deep friendship between our peoples.

"I wish you lots of strength and success in your future work as prime minister," added Merkel, who is seen by many in Greece as a principle cause of their austerity-induced suffering.

The influential Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung noted on Tuesday that Merkel had not had yet congratulated Tsipras, who was sworn in on Monday as the leader of a new hardline, anti-bailout government that wants to face down international lenders. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)