BERLIN, Sept 21 Germany urged Greece's newly re-elected prime minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday to implement agreed reforms in exchange for a multi-billion-euro bailout by the country's lenders.

In Sunday's election, Greek voters gave Tsipras and his leftist Syriza party a second chance to steer a battered economy to recovery, despite his U-turn in accepting the latest bailout which demands more austerity and reform policies.

"The third bailout programme remains valid also beyond election day and coalition talks," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference in Berlin.

Since Tsipras had signed the bailout agreement, Berlin was expecting him to stick to the commitments, Seibert said. Chancellor Angela Merkel would soon call Tsipras to congratulate him on his election victory, Seibert added.

Syriza plans to govern in coalition with the small right-wing Independent Greeks party, the partner Tsipras chose after winning the last general election in January.

Analysts see risks that the reforms demanded under the 86 billion euro ($97 billion) bailout programme will not be fully implemented because of their unpopularity among Greek voters and in Syriza itself.

With Germany the biggest contributor to the bailouts, some allies of Merkel are worried about the high level of tax evasion in Greece.

"I hope there will be a stable majority in parliament so that the Greek reform path can be continued," Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor leader for Merkel's conservatives, told Reuters. "According to the agreed reform agenda, the government has to pass further laws and especially improve its record on tax collection." ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by David Stamp)