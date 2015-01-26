BERLIN Jan 26 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday Greece's leader Alexis Tsipras would
have to "find a different way" to solve Greece's problems if he
says he does not want money from the euro zone bailout
programme.
According to an advance excerpt of an interview to be
broadcast on ZDF television on Monday, Schaeuble said the euro
zone's rescue programmes have until now only gone to governments
that requested them.
"We'll have to see what the new government is planning,"
Schaeuble told ZDF, after Tsipras was sworn in on Monday as the
prime minister of a new hardline, anti-bailout government
determined to face down international lenders and end nearly
five years of tough economic measures.
"And if it wants something from us, then it'll get in touch
with us," added Schaeuble, who last month warned Greece against
straying from a path of economic reform. He had said any new
government would be held to the prior pledges.
"No one got a bailout who didn't want it," Schaeuble told
ZDF on Monday. "And if Mr. Tsipras says he doesn't want to have
it, then that's very good, then he will have to find another way
to resolve Greece's problems."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Alison Williams)