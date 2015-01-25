PARIS Jan 25 French President Francois Hollande congratulated Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras for his Syriza party's election victory on Sunday and pledged to work together to support growth and stability in the euro zone.

In a statement issued by the French presidency, Hollande expressed his "desire to pursue the close cooperation between our two countries in service of growth and the stability of the euro zone, in a spirit of progress, solidarity and responsibility that is at the heart of the European values we share."

Tsipras said earlier that five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors were over after his Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Eric Walsh)