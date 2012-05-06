DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
ATHENS May 6 Greece's Socialist PASOK has sunk to third place in Sunday's election behind the conservative New Democracy and anti-bailout Left Coalition, updated figures from an exit poll conducted by five pollsters showed.
The poll showed New Democracy taking 19 to 20.5 percent, with the Left Coalition on 15.5 to 17 percent, followed by PASOK with 13-14 percent of the vote.
The poll, conducted by Alco, MRB, Metron Analysis, Opinion, Marc pollsters, suggests New Democracy and PASOK would struggle to renew their pro-bailout coalition. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Mike Peacock)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.