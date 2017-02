ATHENS May 15 Greece will hold new elections after political leaders failed to find agreement on a coalition government on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Greek president said.

A caretaker government to lead the country to fresh polls will be appointed on Wednesday, the presidency spokesman said after party leaders held a final round of talks.

"We're heading to elections," the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)